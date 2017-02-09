Search

Council looking to lease farm land

Land at Hart Smallholdings which is being made available on a 6-year lease

Council chiefs want to hear from farmers interested in leasing agricultural land on the outskirts of town.

The land at Hart Smallholdings next to Hart Village is available on a six-year lease agreement after the previous lease came to an end.

The Grade 2/3 agricultural land is split into two separate lots consisting 112 acres of arable land and 29 acres of pasture land.

The land is being marketed via tender on a six-year lease and council chiefs are anticipating a high level of interest.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chair of the council’s Finance and Policy Committee, said: “This is excellent farming land in a good location with easy access to the A19.”

Tenders close at noon on Wednesday, March 1. For further information contact 01429 523228 or email: estates@hartlepool.gov.uk