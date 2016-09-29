Council rated among best by care users

Hartlepool Borough Council has been named as one of the top performing local authorities in the country in a national survey of people who use social care services.

The local authority was rated second highest in the country in two out of seven key performance areas.

It also came fourth top nationally in another two areas and sixth in another.

A national survey is carried out every year with a cross-section of social care service users to seek their views on the services they receive.

The results of the survey are then used to identify how performance compares with previous years and with other councils.

A report on Hartlepool council’s performance will go to a meeting of the authority’s Adult Services Committee which meets next on Thursday, October 6.

Councillor Stephen Thomas, paid tribute to staff for the results.

He said: “This is an outstanding set of survey results and is testament to the extremely hard-working and dedicated staff working across our social care teams.

“Despite the ongoing financial pressures being imposed on the council, we continue to deliver high quality services.

“We value feedback from our service users and these results are very reassuring.”

Service users are asked to rate their local councils in seven key areas, including how much control they have over their daily lives, how safe and secure they feel, accessibility of services and how easy it is to find information, and overall level of satisfaction.

The proportion of people who said that services have made them feel safe and secure has risen from 87.9% in 2013/14 to 94.1% in 2015/16.

Hartlepool also came out top in four of the areas out of the 12 North-East councils and is placed second in another.