Council revises plans for Seaton Carew after Longscar ruling

Seaton Carew is set for a new lease of life with plans released today.

Hartlepool Council has reaffirmed its commitment to regenerating the resort, despite the Government’s decision to block the compulsory purchase of the empty Longscar Building.

Seaton Carew seafront

The authority had intended to clear the site and create a market and events space as part of a three-phase programme of works.

Now the plans have been redrawn after the Government rejected the compulsory purchase plan following a three-day public inquiry earlier this year.

The council's Regeneration Services Committee has approved a new first phase of works which includes a plan for an outdoor leisure park to the north of the now-to- be-retained Longscar building.

Features will include high-quality children’s play equipment and water jets. There will also be beach huts, seating and a communal space along the promenade. It is also proposed to carry out improvement to the Grade II Listed clock tower and bus station and the surrounding area.

The Longscar building

The improvements are subject to the success of a £600,000 bid to the Coastal Communities Fund, with an announcement due by the end of March next year.

Councillors have also approved the use of land to the north of the new first phase of works for the creation of a crazy golf course that will be financed and run privately.

Committee chairman Coun Kevin Cranney said: "Although we were bitterly disappointed with the Government’s decision not to confirm the CPO, we want to send out a clear message that we remain fully committed to the regeneration of Seaton Carew.

"The re-phased masterplan still provides us with an opportunity to bring about some significant redevelopment that builds upon recent improvements to the sea defences and promenade and benefits the local economy.

Coun Kevin Cranney

"We also intend to hold further discussions with the owners of the Longscar Building to ensure that heir own re-development proposals for the site as outlined at the public inquiry can be fully integrated into the masterplan works.”