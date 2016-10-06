Council seeks nominations for civic honour in Hartlepool

Council bosses are calling on Hartlepool residents to nominate people for a civic honour.

Nominations are being made for individuals or organisations to be granted the Freedom of Hartlepool.

There is still plenty of time for people to put names forward Coun Rob Cook

Hartlepool Borough Council wants people to put forward suggestions for the historic title of Honorary Freeman/Freewoman, which is the highest honour a council can bestow.

It has only been awarded 25 times in the last five decades, and it is three years since the council last sought nominations.

Previous recipients include former Hartlepool MP Lord Mandelson, Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool Lifeboat Station.

Coun Rob Cook, the Mayor of Hartlepool and chair of the Civic Honours Committee, said: “Following our appeal last month we’ve already received some nominations, which is really encouraging, but there is still plenty of time for people to put names forward.

“There are many people who have served the town of Hartlepool with distinction and it is appropriate that those who render eminent service are acknowledged in this way.”

Nominations must be submitted in writing with supporting evidence to Gill Alexander, chief executive, Hartlepool Borough Council, Civic Centre, Hartlepool. TS24 8AY. Alternatively, email cemtpa@hartlepool.gov.uk.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, December 2. The council’s Civic Honours Committee will then meet before making recommendations to a meeting of the full council.

For more, call 01429 523013.