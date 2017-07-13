Council to back Bradley Lowery's football top day

Council workers inspired by Bradley Lowery's brave fight against cancer will be among those to show support on a dress down day.

Durham County Council will join in the event tomorrow, as suggested by his family.

Bradley Lowery pictured as he met Santa when he helped light up County Hall for Christmas.

They have said they will be wearing football tops to his funeral to show that cancer has no colours, and have asked people who want to join in do to the same, or wear their team's colours or have a dress down day.

They have asked people to donate £1 in return, with the cash to support the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which will help families of children just like the Blackhall Colliery boy.

He died on Friday aged six after he lost his battled against the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten once before.

His funeral will be held at St Joseph's RC Church, just off the Coast Road, in his village at 11.15am tomorrow followed by a private cremation.

A spokeswoman for Durham County Council said: "We share the real sense of loss and sadness across communities which has followed little Bradley Lowery losing his fight for life.

"We had the immense pleasure of meeting Bradley and his family when he switched on the Christmas lights here at County Hall last December.

"Everyone who met Bradley was enchanted by him and our thoughts remain very much with his lovely family and friends.

"We are supporting the family’s suggestion to hold a dress down day on Friday to raise funds for the foundation in his name and we are offering whatever practical help we can.

"One of the small but practical things we have agreed is that we will pick up any flowers and floral tributes left along the funeral procession tomorrow and return them to his family, so please don’t be alarmed if you see our clean and green team out collecting them.

"They will be delivered safely."

It has also issued some advice and an appeal to residents in Blackhall Colliery to ensure the day goes smoothly.

It has said from 10.30am, the A1086 Coast Road through Blackhall Colliery and the B1281 Hesleden Road will be closed all vehicles to allow for the funeral procession, and should reopen by 12.30pm.

The spokeswoman added: "As the roads will be closed we will be sending in our refuse teams much earlier that day to the Blackhall Colliery area to make sure that we empty your bins ahead of this.

"It would therefore help us a great deal if you could put your bins out the night before as we’ll be in the area extra early at 6am to try and finish the rounds for you.

"But don’t worry if we don’t get to you we will be back on Saturday if there are any we missed so just leave them out if they are missed so we know.

"Also due to the road closures diversions to bus services are expected and at times some will need to bypass Blackhall and Horden on routes between Peterlee and Hartlepool.

"You are advised to check with Arriva and Go North East for further information.

"We will also have staff out helping some of the many people expected at Bradley’s funeral to park so we thank you in advance for your patience.

"We expect the area to be very busy.

"We hope this helps and reassures everyone of the little things that we are trying to do to help at this really sad time."

Durham Constabulary has also put together some advice for people who would like to go to pay their respects.

It says an area of land located at the end of First Street adjacent to Corry Close will be made available for parking.

Signs will be placed on the A1086 Coast Road to direct people to this parking area via First Street.

Access to this car parking area will only be available until 10.30am, after which the A1086 road will be closed.

There will be no parking available near the church.