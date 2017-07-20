Council warning as three-weeks of resurfacing work is set to close road

Have your say

Motorists are being warned to watch out for roadworks in a Hartlepool street starting next week.

From next Monday, Hartlepool Borough Council will be carrying out resurfacing work on the section of Mowbray Road between Catcote Road and Kesteven Road.

It is anticipated the work – which is part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s annual resurfacing programme – will take around three weeks to complete.

The section of road being resurfaced will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the work and a diversion will be in place.

Access to driveways will be available for residents wherever possible, but will be restricted between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

On bin collection day, residents are asked to put there bins out as normal.

Brendon Colarossi, Hartlepool Borough Council’s principal engineer (construction), said: “We apologise for any inconvenience which this essential work may cause.

“We’ll be doing everything possible to minimise disruption and residents can look forward to a vastly improved road surface.”

It comes after the council approved their five-year Highway Maintenance Programme in March.

There has been £1,053,000 allocated for highway maintenance from the Local Transport Plan.

The schemes will be funded primarily from the Structural Maintenance element of the Council’s Local Transport Plan, with contributions from the Government’s Pot hole and Incentive Funds giving an estimated total cost for 2017/18 of approximately £1,250,000.