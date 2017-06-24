Councillor faces the sack after second drink driving conviction

A councillor is facing the sack from his day job as a tanker driver after he was convicted of drink driving.

Coun Shane Moore, a UKIP councillor for the Headland and Harbour ward of Hartlepool Borough Council, was found drunken and asleep in his car at 1am.

Moore was woken by a passing police officer who noticed his speech was slurred, and he smelled of alcohol.

A roadside breath test was positive, and Moore was later found to be three times the legal limit for driving when tested at Hartlepool Police Station.

When interviewed by police, Moore said he couldn’t remember driving that night, and he couldn’t understand how the reading was so high given the limited amount he’d had to drink.

He declined to give evidence in his own defence during his trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

PC Tony Kolodziej, of Durham Police, told the court he was returning to Peterlee police station when he came across Moore’s Ford Fiesta parked in an otherwise deserted West View Road in Hartlepool. I stopped to see if the driver needed any assistance,” said PC Kolodziej, “When I opened the car’s door, it was apparent the driver was asleep, I could hear snores, and see his chest moving up and down.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol, and when the driver spoke his speech was slurred.”

PC Kolodziej called colleagues from Cleveland Police who arrested Moore.

PC Jon Embleton, of Cleveland Police, said: “The driver gave a breath reading of 107 beside the road.

“At the station, he gave two readings, the first was 107, the second was 105.”

Stephen Oldham, defending, said the police station breath reading was not admissible evidence because the custody sergeant who supervised the procedure was not available to give evidence about it.

Following legal submissions from David Madison, prosecuting, District Judge Meirion Lewis-Jones ruled the evidence of PC Embleton was admissible,

Moore, 34, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol on March 25.

He has a previous conviction for the same offence in 2005.

In mitigation, Mr Oldham said: “He knows he will be sacked on Monday morning, and is probably facing the prospect of minimum wage work in future.”

Moore was ordered to do 60 hours of community work, banned from driving for two years, and ordered to pay £705 costs.

Judge Lewis-Jones told him: “It is merciful that no other vehicle was involved.”