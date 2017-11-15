County Durham Oktoberfest Incubator Zone is a hit

Durham Oktoberfest’s first Incubator Zone is a success,

Twenty-one companies from across County Durham exhibited as part of a Durham Business Opportunities Programme (DBOP) project, created to engage companies who had not been involved with the event previously.

Delivered in partnership with LEC Communications and Design and with European Regional Development Fund funding, the Incubator Zone area enabled new and growing companies, or those who had little or no exhibition experience, to showcase their products and services to an audience of almost 1,000 people.

And those taking part have shared their overwhelmingly positive experiences, with one company already delivering a new contract and many actively pursuing promising leads which they hope will result in work.

One company actively following up positive leads is Steadfast Group in Peterlee.

Engineering Director Ian Harbord said: “Since the event, we’ve been following up leads and over the last week alone have spoken to companies in Newcastle, Spennymoor and Bishop Auckland about business partnerships.

“We’ll definitely be taking part in the event next year and can recommend it.”

Each Incubator Zone exhibitor was given intensive support to prepare them for the event and equip them with the skills to ensure they were in the strongest possible position to capitalise on their involvement.

Oktoberfest returns on Thursday, October 18. For updates on the event, or to book as an exhibitor, visit durhamoktoberfest.org.uk.