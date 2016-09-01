County Durham woman seriously hurt in A1 crash

The scene of the crash on the A1 in Northumberland, on August 30. A woman from County Durham was injured. Copyright: Great North Air Ambulance.

A County Durham woman has been seriously hurt in a crash on the A1 in North Northumberland.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to the scene near the B6353 at Fenwick, on at about 6pm on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old woman, from County Durham, was treated by the GNAAS doctor-led trauma team before being flown to the Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary within 20 minutes, where she was arrived in a stable condition.

