Couple face court charged with stealing thousands from vulnerable man

A trial will take place next year in connection with the alleged theft of more than £60,000 from a vulnerable man.

Husband and wife Paul Woolston, 42, and Victoria Woolston, 23, appeared at Teesside Crown Court for a plea hearing in connection with the offences which span between 2014 and 2016.

Paul Woolston, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, denies three allegations of acquiring criminal property totalling £14,450 between March 24, 2014 and January 29 of last year.

His wife is charged with six counts of stealing a total of £60,508 between February 25, 2014, and January 29, 2016.

She did not enter any pleas at yesterday’s hearing due to outstanding issues.

Martin Towers, prosecuting, said: “The Crown’s case is this was a substantial amount of money, which particularly during the course of 2014, was transferred out of the complainant’s bank accounts.”

A trial will take place on April 16 next year.

Both defendants were granted bail and warned not to contact the alleged victim.

Judge Sean Morris said: “The trial is now set.

“If you fail to turn up you will be tried in your absence.”

Victoria Woolston’s current address cannot be disclosed at this stage for legal reasons.