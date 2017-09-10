Couple make history by being first to be married at Great North Run

The Great North Run proved to be a happy event for a different reason for two couples.

Scientist Laura Cort, originally from Peterlee, and her American sweetheart Christina Richter, a charity campaigner, were married in a VIP marquee at the finish line in South Shields.

Laura, 44, was surrounded by loved ones as she said ‘I do’ to partner Christina and become the first couple to tie the knot at the end of the world’s biggest half marathon.

One couple married on the start line of the world’s biggest half-marathon two years ago, but no one has tied the knot at the finish.

Laura is originally from Peterlee, but they now live in Delaware, USA.

New Zealand’s Jake Robertson, who finished second, six seconds behind Mo Farah, made history when he proposed to his girlfriend, Kenyan runner Magdalyne Masai, who finished fourth in the women’s elite race, at the finish line in South Shields – and she said yes!