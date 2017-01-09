Court house doors set alight in suspected arson attack

An attempt was made to set fire to a North East magistrates court, damaging one one of its corridors.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a suspected arson attack occurred at Teesside Magistrates' Court in Middlesbrough.

The incident occurred between 12.30am and 12.45am on Friday, when someone set a deliberate fire in the doorway which caused damage to the interior passage way.

It is believed a man may be responsible and it is thought that he approached the courts entrance from Albert Road and then made off from the scene in the direction of Borough Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Detective Constable Brian Lightowler on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.