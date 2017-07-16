Courtney does north east proud in the final of The Voice Kids

Rising singing star Courtney Hadwin was still a winner even though she narrowly missed out on winning the final of the ITV talent show The Voice Kids.

The 12-year-old Shotton Hall Academy pupil made it through two rounds and Saturday night’s semi-final to take her place in the final six.

Judge Danny Jones put Courtney, a former winner of Performer of the Year at the Best of Hartlepool awards, through to the final as one of his two picks.

The competition was won by Jess Folley, one of rival judge Pixie Lott’s choices.

But despite missing out on the title, Courtney’s performances on the show earned her a string of rave reviews from a new army of fans on social media.

Contestants competed to bag a family holiday to Disneyland and £30,000 towards their musical education.

The final also featured guest appearances from former One Direction singer Niall Horan, The Vamps and Mo Adeniran.