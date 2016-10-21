Cow attacked with nailed stick

A cow may have to be put down after it was slashed in an horrific attack.

Farmer Graham Kenny discovered the attack on the animal - which had been kept in a field in the middle of Wingate Grange - on Thursday.

“They have used a stick which has been carved and has a four-inch nail driven through it,” he said.

“We discovered it on Thursday when we went up to feed them - we think it has happened the day before.”

The cow has also suffered injuries to her udders which Graham believes are the result of a dog attack.

“It is looking touch and go whether she is going to survive,” he said.

“It is just mind-blowing that people could do something like this.”

Rachel Darlow, from Durham-based Dunelm Veterinary Group, treated the cow.

“The injuries look a few days old,” she said.

“The skin was starting to go hard , so I could not stitch it.

“It was really sore.”

A Durham Constabulary spokesman confirmed police were investigating. Anyone with information can contact police on 101.