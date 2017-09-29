Crackdown on yobs after youth centre worker was attacked

A zero tolerance stance is been taken by community chiefs after a youth centre worker was attacked as they tried to prevent disorder breaking out.

Police have warned they will be knocking on the doors of yobs after they were drafted into deal with trouble outside Rossmere Youth Centre.

Councillor Alan Clark in Rossmere Park

Hostilities against staff culminated in an incident when a worker at the Rossmere Way venue was pushed as they tried to stop the thugs from getting into the building.

It follows on from a series of incidents including vandalism of the park’s life rings, with four ripped down and thrown into the pond.

Officers believe they were used by youths to retrieve footballs from the water.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team warned it could lead to the loss of life or injury and has drafted in extra patrols.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council, which runs the centre, said: “In recent weeks a small number of young people who do not use the Rossmere Youth Centre have been involved in anti-social behaviour outside.

“The centre staff have done their best to involve the young people, previously in activities, without success.

“We will absolutely not tolerate any abuse or disruption to the centre staff or the many fine young people who use it and we are working with the police and anti-social behaviour unit to tackle problems.”

Councillor Alan Clark, who represents the Fens and Rossmere area, said: “I think this issue causes everybody concern, and as a ward councillor I have a concern that we do have a problem with anti-social behaviour – and it absolutely needs to be tackled.

“It’s good to see the police are reacting to it and it is never acceptable that a member of staff has been assaulted.

“I hope they deal with whoever has done this, because we condemn this kind of behaviour.

“This centre provides activities for young people and incidents like this need to be stamped out. I must stress this is down to the minority and not all young people act in this way.”