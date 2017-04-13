Cracking Easter boost for kids

A special needs group has been given a boost to fund days out during the Easter holidays.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group has benefitted from a cash boost from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North East.

The contribution will be used to fund special excursions and Easter events for the children, as well as singalong sessions to help welcome new members to the group.

The singalong sessions use lots of signing and visual aids to help children interact with the leader – and members – of the group.

Pat Allison, group manager, welcomed the £500 donation and said: “Here at Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group we place a great emphasis on making sure that we do everything we can to promote interaction and creativity in every session and activity with every young person in our care.

“It means so much to us all that Taylor Wimpey sees that fabulous work that we do at the centre and has chosen to support us. This money will be put to great use to ensure we’re able to provide the children with Easter events and activities, as well as organising trips out. We really are very grateful.”

Karl Morton, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “When we got in touch with Pam and the team at the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group we knew we wanted to help however we could. We hope this contribution can make a difference to the centre and continue the fantastic work the team does on a daily basis. We’re proud to be supporting such a worthwhile initiative and hope the young people enjoy the events and activities the money will go towards.”