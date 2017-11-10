Crash leaves biker with broken leg and head injuries

Witnesses who saw a crash which left a biker with serious injuries have been asked to come forward by collision investigators.

The incident happened on Catcote Road at the junction of Owton Manor Lane in Hartlepool on Thursday at around 6pm.

It involved a Ford Focus and Suzuki RV125 motorbike.

The 22-year-old rider of the Suzuki was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlebrough for treatment for a broken leg, head and facial injuries.

Any witnesses to the smash who have not already spoken to police officers are asked to contact Pc Andrew Jobling, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit.

He can be called on Cleveland Police’s non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 204718