Crashes close A19 and A1 in a day of carnage on North East roads

Serious crashes have wreaked havoc on North East roads today - leading to both the A19 and A1 being blocked

The A19 was closed in both directions between the A684 Ellerbeck and A172 Cleveland Tontine junctions, in North Yorkshire, following a multi-vehicle crash, which happened shortly before 10am today.

The accident occurred on the northbound carriageway, which remains closed this afternoon, to allow for an investigation and to clear up debris from the road.

The southbound carriageway had to be temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

No details of injuries have been released.

The entry slip road from the A684 is closed and traffic is queuing northbound between the two junctions.

Diversions are in place via A684, A167 to Great Smeaton and B1264.

Elsewhere, in Northumberland, the A1 is blocked northbound in Mitford, between Morpeth South and Morpeth North turn offs.

The crash - between a caravan and a lorry - took place in the roadworks area earlier this afternoon.