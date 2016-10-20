Creative writing course inspires author to follow her dreams

A creative writing course led a Hartlepool woman achieving her burning ambition to write a book.

For years Katie Mitchelson wanted to create her very own novel but after embarking on a part-time online course she was given the confidence she needed to turn her dream into a reality.

At one point I thought I’ll never get it done but I did. Kate Mitchelson

Her book ‘When Foundlings Fall’ is the first of a triology series of Science Fiction Fantasy for adults which is now available to download on Amazon.

Mrs Mitchelson, who works for Hartlepool Borough Council, said:”I’ve always loved reading and writing but I also thought it would be difficult to write a book and that I wouldn’t be able to do it.

“Doing the online course, it gave me the confidence to go for it.

“It did take me a long time to write it, as I was doing it around work, then I took some annual leave so that I could finally get it finished.

“At one point I thought I’ll never get it done but I did.”

Mrs Mitchelson said: “I gave it some of my friends to read who I knew would give me some honest feedback and they all loved it.

“Since I published on Amazon it had about 200 downloads in its first week which is fantastic, especially as I’m an unknown author.

“I’ve also had some really positive reviews. I’m really glad I found the confidence to do finally get round to writing it..”

The story is based on a 17-year-old girl who is troubled by the death of her twin sister and finds herself transported to another planet.

Mrs Mitchelson has now started her second installment of the three-part series - Where Foundlings Hide.

To download the 287-page book visit Amazon.