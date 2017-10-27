80-year-old jailed for indecent assault against young girl

An 80-year-old man has been jailed for three years for child sex abuse.

Dennis Rudd, who uses a walking frame, was found guilty after a trial of touching a girl.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

The victim told Teesside Crown Court Rudd asked her if she liked what he was doing, and did he want him to do it again.

Rudd, of Sea View Park Homes, Easington Road, Hartlepool, denied a single charge of indecent assault.

He was convicted after a trial lasting two days.

Paul Cleasby, defending, said in mitigation Rudd had led an otherwise blameless life, had worked hard, has health problems, and is the carer for his wife of more than 60 years.

Jailing Rudd for three years, Judge Peter Armstrong told him: "I take into account this was a single incident, and very much out of character.

"Those factors can reduce the length of sentence, but it has to be immediate custody."

Rudd must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.