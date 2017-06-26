Appeal after eight vehicles have brake pipes cut in Hartlepool

Police have launched an appeal after eight vehicles in Hartlepool had their brake pipes cut.

Two male youths are being hunted after the incidents, which happened overnight between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information after eight vehicles were damaged in the De Bruce ward area of Hartlepool.

"The incidents occurred overnight from Wednesday 21st to Thursday 22nd June and the vehicles were damaged on Ellett Court, Jones Road, Miers Avenue, Skelton Street and Carrick Street.

"It is believed two male youths are responsible for the damage and it is thought they are aged between 17 and 19-years-old.

"Both are of the males are of medium build and around 5ft 7in tall.

"One of the males was wearing a dark hooded top with white stripes down the arms and the second male had short brown hair and was wearing a grey track suit top.

"Each of the vehicles had their brake pipes cut.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or anyone with information regarding those responsible is asked to contact PC Karen McManus on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."