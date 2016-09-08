Armed police swooped on a Hartlepool street following reports of a knife incident

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Armed police cordoned off a Hartlepool street today following claims of a disturbance.

Police went to the house in St Oswald's Street where it had been reported that a knife was seen during the incident.

Police in St Oswald's Street.

St Oswald's Street was cordoned off at both ends while armed officers surrounded one of the properties and police were later seen leaving the house carrying a small package.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a disturbance on St Oswald's Street in Hartlepool at around 9.20am this morning.

"A knife was reported to have been seen during the incident. No one was injured as a result of the disturbance and two males and a female were arrested on suspicion of affray.

"They are currently in police custody.”

Armed police in St Oswald's Street, Hartlepool.

An eyewitness on the scene, said: "There were at least three police cars and about 12 officers in the street. There were lots of people standing around watching what was going on."

The neighbouring homes were not evacuated and the police left the scene shortly after midday.

Police dog and handler enter the house in St Oswald's Street.