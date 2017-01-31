Backing for call to confiscate phones from drivers who use them while behind the wheel

A police chief’s suggestion that mobile phone should be taken off drivers who use them while behind the wheel has created strong debate among Mail readers.

Police Constable Jayne Willetts, the Police Federation of England and Wales’s roads policing lead, said officers could seize mobiles or Sim cards as a deterrent.

One motoring group claimed such a “blunt and brutal” measure may be necessary to tackle the issue.

It is illegal to use a handheld phone while driving, with those falling foul of the rules facing penalty points and a fine.

Twenty-two people were killed and 99 seriously injured in accidents on Britain’s roads in 2015 where a motorist using a mobile was a contributory factor.

Calls for efforts to curb the practice have intensified in recent months following high-profile cases and research indicating it is widespread.

Speaking at a roads policing conference in Hinckley, Leicestershire, Pc Willetts said: “As technology is rapidly progressing, I fear our legislation is already behind the times.

“Is the seizure of mobile phones or their Sim cards - along with an education system - the way forward, combined with fines? I don’t know, but it’s a question worth asking.”

Readers took to the Mail’s Facebook page to have their say on the issue.

Rachel Johnson wrote: “Excellent. But would be much better if they took there driving licences off them.”

Stephen Wood added: “Not harsh enough lock the user up for 24 hours.”

Angie Smith wrote: “Good. I think this is a great idea.”

John Bradshaw said: “The gentle approaches haven’t worked so bring it on.”

Evelyn Gale wrote: “No not harsh enough ban them from driving as well. Life is more important than a phone.”

Kevin Johnston added: “How about bring out a law what will stop people. Anyone caught driving on phone gets an instant ban.”

And Amanda Crumplin added: “Totally agree but easy replaced. Take the car and a total ban.”