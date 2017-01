A pedal bike has been stolen from outside a Hartlepool home.

Police are appealing for help after the cycle was taken from outside a home in Windermere Road.

The theft happened on Saturday January 147 between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the bike is asked to contact Pc Becky Alderson on 101 Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 orwww.crimestoppers-uk.org.