Bones found in remote area of Hartlepool cemetery were that of an animal

Bones discovered in a remote area of a Hartlepool cemetery are that of an animal, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made in an area of the Spion Kop Cemetery, on Old Cemetery Road, on Tuesday.

After an investigation, it has now been confirmed that they were animal bones.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Police can now confirm that bones discovered in a remote area of a cemetery on Old Cemetery Road in Hartlepool at around 10.45am on Tuesday, July 25 are that of an animal and no further police action will be taken."

It is not yet known how old the bones are after they were discovered in an area of the cemetery which is not a burial plot.

Spion Kop cemetery opened in the 1800s to replace St Hilda’s churchyard and over 26,000 people are said to have been buried there.