Brother and sister spared jail after stealing £5,600 from McColls store they ran in Hartlepool

A brother and sister who stole the takings from a convenience store they ran have been spared jail after they kept their promise to repay the money.

Brian and Emma Daurge took more than £5,600 from the McColl’s store in Murray Street, Hartlepool, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He is ashamed and remorseful for what he did and wants to put it behind him Laurie Scott, defending Brian Daurge

Judge Howard Crowson deferred passing sentence on the pair in April to give them six months to pay back the stolen money.

“Brian was the manager of the store and his sister was the supervisor,” said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting. “The total sum unaccounted for was £5,660.”

Brian Daurge, 36, of Dowson Road, Hartlepool, admitted theft.

Emma Daurge, 29, of Whitrout Road, Hartlepool, admitted two charges of theft.

Both were of previous good character.

Laurie Scott, defending Brian Daurge, said: “The company has confirmed he has repaid all the stolen money ascribed to him apart from 29p, which he tells me he didn’t realise was outstanding.

“Mr Daurge lost his job and his good name, but he has a strong worth ethic and has obtained another job with TMD Friction making brake pads for vehicles.

“He is ashamed and remorseful for what he did and wants to put it behind him.”

Christopher McKee, defending Emma Daurge, said she had missed one instalment of her £150 a month repayment plan.

“There was a problem with her benefits which has now been resolved,” added Mr McKee. “She is confident she can make the remaining 11 payments.

“Ms Daurge is a single mother of two children, one of which has epilepsy.

“She has mental health problems making her unsuitable for community work.”

Brian Daurge was ordered to do 80 hours of community work.

Emma Daurge was made the subject of a curfew for four weeks, and made the subject of compensation order for the £1,600 still outstanding.

Judge Crowson told the pair: “If you repaid the money, I would not have to send you to prison – that is the bargain we made.

“I am pleased to see you have reverted to your normal honest character, and that all the money will be repaid.

“It seems to me you both want to put this matter behind you, and I doubt a court will see you again.”