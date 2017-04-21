Bungling Hartlepool burglars failed to spot security cameras during flat raid

Three burglars have been jailed after their raid was caught on cameras from start to finish.

The star trio failed to spot the CCTV monitors when they targeted a block of flats after midnight.

There was footage of them arriving in the foyer .

They were filmed kicking in the door of a flat before going inside and the cameras were still rolling when they emerged five minutes later with four carrier bags of loot and a mountain bike.

To round it off nicely they were jailed over a videolink from Holme House prison, in Stockton.

The occupant of the flat in central Hartlepool phoned the landlord when he returned from a walk around The Marina to discover his door hanging off.

The landlord showed the CCTV footage to the police who recognised locals Michael Atkinson, 34, Christopher Raw, also 34, and Anthony Long, 31.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told Teesside Crown Court that they were also still wearing the clothes they had worn on the "shoot".

The bike and a laptop were recovered, but two Xboxes were still missing in the £500 haul.

The victim, who the judge said was hit by the loss, told police in an Impact statement: "Even before this happened my life was something of a mess and this burglary did not help".

Atkinson was a third-strike burglar facing a minimum of three years jail and he had 37 convictions for 103 offences and was on prison release licence.

Raw had 52 convictions for 117 offences and was sentenced for his first burglary in 1998.

Long had 18 convictions for 29 offences.

Martin Scarborough, defending him, said that it was the first time he had ever appeared before a crown court, and in the past couple of years he had problems with heroin.

Lisa McCormick, defending Raw, said that he was now on drug medication and he had not re-offended.

She said that it was clear from a pre-sentence report that there was a low risk of him re-offending.

Andrew Teate, defending Atkinson, said that although he faced a minimum term of three years jail as a third-strike burglar he had been told earlier by the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton, that he would receive a 20 per cent discount for pleading guilty.

The judge Recorder David Gordon said that the victim in Tower Chambers, Tower Street, Hartlepool, on February 8 was known to one of them, which would make him feel worse.

Atkinson, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 876 days, just under two-and-a-half years. Raw and Long, of the same address, were both jailed for 14 months after they all pleaded guilty.