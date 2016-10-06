CCTV appeal after robbery at Teesside betting shop

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at a Teesside betting shop.

The incident occurred at Ladbrokes, on Oxbridge Lane in Stockton, on Monday September 16, at around 7:45pm when it is reported that a man entered the store armed with a weapon and demanded cash from the cashier.

The male suspect is described as wearing a dark hooded top with dark jogging bottoms, and a dark blue scarf with light blue stripes on it which was covering his face at the time of the robbery.

Two men were arrested in connection with the robbery. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail pending further enquiries. A 39-year-old man was charged with robbery and has appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or regarding the incidents is asked to contact DC Rachael Smith on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.