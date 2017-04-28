CCTV appeal to find woman wanted over incident at Morrisons in Hartlepool

A CCTV image was today issued of a woman police want to trace after an incident at the Morrisons store in Hartlepool.

It happened at the supermarket giant's store in Clarence Road, Hartlepool.

Officers believe the woman may be able to assist with their inquiries regarding the attempted theft of £300 worth of goods, including a large quantity of alcohol.

When challenged, she allegedly pushed a member, resulting in that person falling and suffering a fractured hand.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Pc Carl Gatenby from Hartlepool Police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.