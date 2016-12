Thieves have stolen chipmunks after raiding a Hartlepool allotment site.

Cleveland Police say the three chipmunks were stolen from a shed on Stranton Allotments, along with food, water bottles and boxes.

It is thought that the thieves also smashed greenhouses during the break-in at the allotments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Carl Gatenby of Hartlepool Police on 101.