Cyclist needed hospital treatment following a crash in Hartlepool

Police are appealling for witnesses to a crash between a cyclist and an Audi car.

Officers are looking for information after an Audi A4 and a Carrera cycle collided along Coronation Drive at the junction of Warrior Drive in Hartlepool.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 8, at 3.30pm.

As a result of the collision the 58-year-old male cyclist was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where he was treated for concussion and a suspected fractured arm.

Any witnesses who may have seen the collision are asked to contact PC Andrew Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 022287.