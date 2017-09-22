Dad and two children 'racially abused' by gang on visit to park

A family were subjected to racial abuse by a group of youths during a trip to the park.

Police are appealing for information after a 40-year-old man and his two children were racially abused in Burn Valley Park in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 5pm when a group of around five male and female youths racially abused the family.

One of the male suspects is described as being a white male, aged between 10 to 14-years-old and he was wearing a tracksuit with a white collar.

Another suspect is described as being a white female and also aged between 10 to 14-years-old.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with information regarding those responsible is asked to contact Pc Neil Dixon on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.