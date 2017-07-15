Dad left with broken arm after gang attack outside Hartlepool pizza shop

A dad was left with a broken arm after he was attacked by a group outside a Hartlepool takeaway.

The 52-year-old man was attacked after an altercation outside Siciliano’s pizza shop on York Road, Hartlepool.

The man was outside the shop with his 20-year-old daughter between 11.45pm on Sunday 25th June and 00.15am on Monday June 26 when a group of males and possible one female launched an unprovoked verbal attack on him.

His daughter confronted the group about their inappropriate comments and the group then turned on the pair, assaulting the man.

The man attended hospital for treatment to his injuries and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to ring Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.