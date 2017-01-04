Do you know pram theft suspects who were captured on CCTV?

Police today appealed for help to trace four men they want to speak to about the theft of two prams from outside a property.

The crime occurred at about 11.30pm on Saturday, 17 December, in Yarm Road, Stockton.

Officers would like to speak to the men in the CCTV images, who they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

One was tall, white, and wearing a blue hooded top with white drawstrings.

A second was also white, around 5ft 6in tall, and was wearing a dark grey hooded top with white drawstrings.

One of the stolen prams was a grey Allis Venus baby pram/buggy.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the men in the images or anyone who may have seen the prams or been offered them for sale is asked to contact Pc Darren Hall from the Stockton Incident Response Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.