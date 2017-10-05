Do you recognise men police want to speak to about train fight?

Transport police have released images of two men they want to speak in relation to rail violence.

At around 4.25pm on Friday, September 15, a fight broke out between two groups of men on a train and spilled out onto the platform at Billingham station.

During the disorder on the service, cans of alcohol were thrown at people and passengers were threatened.

As a result of the fight, one man was stabbed in the abdomen on the platform and sustained minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Officers would like to speak to the people shown in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help the investigation.

The pair are thought to have information relating to the disorder on the train in which the cans were thrown rather than the platform stabbing.

If you recognise them, call BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting reference number 408 15/09/17.