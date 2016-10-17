Football match abandoned after spectators turned up in balaclavas and carrying weapons

An amateur football match had to be abandoned after spectators turned up with weapons following a row on the sidelines.

Police received reports that there were children present and people took refuge in the changing rooms when things turned ugly at a cup game between Thornaby Village from Teesside and Wrekenton Blue Star from Tyneside on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland Police said no-one was arrested and there were no injuries.

According to reports, a local man had left the park in Thornaby following a row involving spectators and returned with several others, all wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons.

The game was abandoned at half-time and police have appealed for information.