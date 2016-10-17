Search

Football match abandoned after spectators turned up in balaclavas and carrying weapons

Cleveland Police were called to the incident.

An amateur football match had to be abandoned after spectators turned up with weapons following a row on the sidelines.

Police received reports that there were children present and people took refuge in the changing rooms when things turned ugly at a cup game between Thornaby Village from Teesside and Wrekenton Blue Star from Tyneside on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland Police said no-one was arrested and there were no injuries.

According to reports, a local man had left the park in Thornaby following a row involving spectators and returned with several others, all wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons.

The game was abandoned at half-time and police have appealed for information.