Former funeral director Gerald Martin given huge prison sentence

A former funeral director who sexually abused boys has been given a hefty prison sentence.

Gerald Martin has been sentenced at Teesside Crown Court today for 14 sexual offences against five boys.

The undertaker was given 20 years in jail by Judge Simon Phillips .

After a trial earlier this year, Martin, 66, of Valley Close, Hartlepool, was convicted of seven charges of indecent assault, three charges of committing a serious sexual offence, three charges of attempting to commit the same serious sexual offence, and one charge of false imprisonment.