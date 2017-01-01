Four charged over trouble at Carlisle-Hartlepool match

Four football supporters have been charged in connection with trouble at Hartlepool United's match at Carlisle.

They have all been charged with public order offences after incidents in the East Stand at the match at Brunton Park on October 15.

They are: Carl Swan, 24, of Sunnymeade; Luke Hodgson, 18, of Upperby Road; Malcolm Turner, 56, of Denton Street, and Stephen Neaves, 25, of Crindledyke Estate, all Carlisle.

All four are due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on January 24.