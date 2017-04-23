Four people arrested after man dies at Sunderland house

Police are quizzing four people after a man died in a Sunderland house.

Northumbria Police were called to an address in Kemble Square, Downhill, last night where they said a man in his 40s had "significant injuries".

Police have sealed off a house in Kemble Square

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as "unexplained".

Four people are currently in custody as an investigation continues. Detectives were seen carrying out house-to-house inquries in the area this afternoon.

Police were still stood outside of the address this afternoon, while forensics teams were also at the property.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 10.50pm last night police were called to Kemble Square in Downhill, Sunderland.

Police in Kemble Square, Downhill.

"A man in his 40s was found with significant injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the man's death which at the moment is being treated as unexplained.

"Four people are in police custody helping with inquiries."

One local resident told the Echo they had seen a man taken away from the house by ambulance in the early hours of the morning.

The resident said: "I looked out of my window at around 2am and I could see an ambulance and a police van in the street.

"Police were going in and out of the house. It went on through the night and they are still in the street now.

"I saw what looked like one man being taken out of the house and being put in an ambulance.

"I woke up this morning and the police were still stood outside of the house and forensics officers were there too."

One man who lives just yards from the house where the man died said: "The police and ambulances were here about 11.30pm last night.

"There were loads of police officers about at the time.

"I can't believe it that someone's died so close to where I live.

A woman who lives in a neighbouring street and was walking her dog past the house said: "I don't know who lived there but I don't think they had been in that long.

"It makes you quite scared when something like this happens on your doorstep.

"You expect to see stuff like this on the news, not where you live."

The identity of the dead man has not yet been released.