Further arrests as part of Billingham firearms inquiry

Two arrests have been made by Cleveland Police as part of an inquiry into firearms incidents in Billingham.

A 19-year-old is being questioned by detectives as inquiries into two recent firearms incidents in Billingham continue.

He has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, recklessly endangering life.

This lunchtime officers also arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He faces questioning by detectives and inquiries into the events, which are believed to be targeted and linked, are continuing.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Cleveland Police’s Major Crime Team in complete confidence via the 101 number.

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online here.