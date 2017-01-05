Gang who robbed man in hammer attack hunted by police

A man was attacked with a hammer and threatened with a knife in an early-morning robbery.

The 22-year-old victim was walking along Parliament Street, Stockton, at about 1am on Monday, 2 January, when he was approached by three men.

As he reached the junction of Ellicott Road they attacked him.

One of the gang threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

Another struck him over the head with a hammer, which knocked him to the ground.

While he was on the ground, money was stolen from his pocket, and the gang made off in the direction of Bowesfield Lane.

The victim was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where he was treated for minor injuries and was later released.

The first suspect was about 6ft tall, aged 30-35, and wearing a black hooded top.

The second was about 5ft 5in tall, in his mid-30s, and was wearing a black and grey scarf over his face, and a blue jacket with the hood up.

The final man was in his mid-30s, but no other description of him is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Lee Busby on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.