Hartlepool man whose pet mauled oldest dog in Britain to death is fined £185

A Hartlepool man whose pet savaged the oldest known dog in Britain has been fined just £185.

Craig Doughty’s Patterdale and Lakeland Terrier pooch savaged Yorkshire terrier Jack on August 1 at Hartlepool Marina.

The Mail reported last year that Jack was believed to be the oldest dog in the country, aged 25, which is 117 in dog years.

Doughty, 44, of South Road, Hartlepool, who appeared at Hartlepool Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to having a dangerously out of control dog.

He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to Jack’s owner Ray Bunn as well as £85 court costs.