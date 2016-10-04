Hartlepool people urged to have their say on tackling crime

People will have an opportunity to have their say on tackling crime and improving safety in Hartlepool at an annual event later this month.

The Safer Hartlepool Partnership will hold its ‘Face the Public’ event on Wednesday, October 26, at Hartlepool College of Further Education in Stockton Street.

The partnership is a multi-agency organisation which include the Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade as well as other key organisations.

The day will start with a drop-in event between 2pm and 4.30pm, where members of the public can seek advice from a range of key organisations involved in community safety, as well as putting forward questions to the towns safety bosses.

Between 5pm and 6pm, chair of the partnership, Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher will give an update on the progress during the last 12 months, followed by contributions from Hartlepool Youth Council and Cleveland’s Police & Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger.

From 6pm to 8pm the film ‘Freesia’ - a UK film about Islamophobia - will be shown and director Conor Ibrahiem will answer questions. It will be the first showing of the film in the North East.

Coun Akers-Belcher said: “I hope people take the opportunity to attend the event and it’s a real coup to be able to show the film about Islamophobia.

“Eradicating hate crime is a top priority for the partnership and something we will simply not tolerate.”

Anyone unable to attend the event can air their views by completing a questionnaire via https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HBC2016-SaferHartlepoolSurvey2016 Copies are also available at the Civic Centre and local libraries.

Anyone wishing to attend the presentation at 5pm or film at 6pm is advised to let the organisers know by emailing community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk or by calling 01429 523100.