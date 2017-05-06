Hartlepool school pupils learn about dangers of anti-social behaviour

School pupils in Hartlepool learned more about the devastating effect anti-social behaviour can have on people’s lives at a special event.

Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Day (ASBAD) took place in the town over three separate days at the Centre for Education, Teaching & Learning (CETL), in Brierton Lane.

Hartlepool school pupils at the Anti-social Behaviour Awareness Day event.

Organised under the auspices of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, ASBAD targets all Year 8 students who are aged 13 or 14 at Hartlepool schools.

The event – in its 14th year - aims to educate young people through a series of interactive workshops about how unruly and unacceptable behaviour can affect other people’s lives.

It also provides advice to promote harmony within communities and help young people stay safe.

Issues covered by the workshops included; healthy relationships, water safety, dispelling the myths about refugees and asylum seekers, alcohol and substance misuse, fire setting and derelict buildings, youth offending, life choices, and the impact on others of large gatherings of young people.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Safer Hartlepool Partnership is committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool and making the town a safer place.

“ASBAD is one of the many events that we hold to connect with the young people of our town to emphasise the role they can play in combating anti-social behaviour.

“The interactive workshops enable the young people to express themselves and the event is also a great opportunity to showcase the very good work which goes on in the town by the various agencies working together to address anti-social behaviour.”

Barry Coppinger, Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “ASBAD is an excellent event as it brings together all of the agencies who are committed to community safety in Hartlepool.

“Since I was elected Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland in 2012, I have attended this event every year and I am always very impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the young people present.

“The very large majority of children and young people are law abiding and well behaved but attending events like this can help young people spread the message to others about keeping our communities safe.”

