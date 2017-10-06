Hartlepool woman avoids jail after causing death of Ethan Owens by careless driving

A female motorist who caused the death of a child while driving her car has walked free from court.

Zoe Bennison pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing the death by careless driving of nine-year-old Ethan Owens in Marina Way, Hartlepool on February 27.

Ethan suffered injuries to his head, pelvis, and spine.

He was treated in James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for eight days, before doctors took the decision to turn off his life support machine.

Bennison, 26, of Hylton Close, Hartlepool, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months by Judge Howard Crowson at Teesside Crown Court today.

She was also banned from driving for two years.