Hartlepool women accused of posting sexual photographs of another woman on Facebook

Two women are accused of posting private sexual photographs of another woman on Facebook.

Hartlepool women Marie Louise Hart, 25, and Aimee Jackson, 26, will have their case dealt with by a judge at Teesside Crown Court next month.

Both face allegations of perverting the course of justice and disclosing private sexual photographs/films with intent to cause distress.

It is alleged that the pair distributed private sexual images of the third woman on the social network site on May 9 last year.

They are also said to have perverted the course of justice weeks later on May 29 when providing statements to police.

Hart, of Whitrout Road, and Jackson, of Bruntoft Avenue, were both given conditional bail by Teesside Magistrates' Court on Thursday and told not to contact the complainant.

They will appear at the crown court on Thursday, May 18.