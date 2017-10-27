Hour-long police chase ends as two arrests made in Hartlepool

A dramatic hour-long chase in Hartlepool came to an end when a suspected stolen car was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

Two males were arrested after the incident on Wynyard Road following a chase through the town.

A car is taken away by a recovery vehicle after the incident.

Police vehicles - including a helicopter - followed the suspected stolen black Hyundai from shortly after 9am, before the incident was brought to an end at about 10am.

Officers say the suspected stolen car came to a stop and was then involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

No one is thought to have been injured.

One resident of Wynyard Road, who did not wish to be named, said: "I didn't see it, but I did hear all the commotion outside.

There were several police vehicles in attendance on Wynyard Road.

"It's not the sort of thing you expect to see on a Friday morning in Hartlepool.

"It's lucky that no one was hurt, as there were lots of children around with it being the school holidays.

"It could have been a lot worse."

Another resident said: "There were so many people on the street shortly after it happened, many of them teenagers who must have been on their school holidays.

The aftermath of the incident on Wynyard Road.

"Thankfully none of them were hurt, because the street was very busy.

"There were lots of police vehicles around and it was shocking to see this happening so close to home, but thankfully it came to an end quite quickly."

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police were notified of a suspected stolen black Hyundai travelling around the Hartlepool area from about 9.05am today.

"It was followed and monitored using police vehicles and NPAS (air support, ie helicopter) and the incident concluded when the car was brought to a stop then collided with a police vehicle on Wynyard Road at around 10am.

"There are not believed to be any injuries and two male occupants from the car have been detained."