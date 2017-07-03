Hunt for robber after woman attacked during Hartlepool till snatch

Police are seeking help to trace a robber who escaped with cash from a shop after assaulting a female staff member.

A man entered Lister News, in Lister Street, Hartlepool and while offering payment for a drink, tried to snatch the till.

A staff member in her 50s tried to stop him but was pushed away.

Yet the man did manage to open it and take cash before running off.

The offender is described as being a white male and of medium build.

He was wearing a burgundy Adidas tracksuit top. The hood of the top was over his head while he committed the offence.

He was also wearing black coloured gloves.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before or after the incident, which took place at around 1.50pm on Friday, June 30, is asked to contact Detective Constable David Walker

at Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111