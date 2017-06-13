'It feels like a light has been switched off in our lives' - family of North East man killed in Manchester Arena bombing pay tribute to 'loving' charmer

The family of a man killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack have spoken of their immense sadness at the loss of their "funny, thoughtful and loving" charmer.

Philip Tron, 32, was killed along with his partner Deborah's daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, in the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in May.

Courtney Boyle

In a statement released via police, they revealed he had been to pick up Courtney and was waiting in the foyer when the bomb went off.

"Philip was such a caring man and would do anything for anyone, he was funny, thoughtful, loving and such a charmer, he also absolutely doted on his family. He would light up a room with his humour and for the past six months or so had been so happy with his job and personal life," they said.

"It feels like a light has been switched off in our lives and we miss him unbelievably."

Philip worked as a water conservation engineer at Cenergist, a job his family said he was really happy in.

The family statement also corrected speculation Philip had attended the concert with Courtney.

"He had been there to pick up his partner's daughter and was waiting in the foyer for her when the tragic events happened. Along with his mum, partner and her children, the family had spent the day in Manchester before one of his partners daughter's went to the concert," they said.

"We would like to thank everyone so much for the overwhelming support we have had, from Greater Manchester Police and the people in Manchester to the White Swan Trust, the Victoria Hotel in Manchester, Low Fell Florists and our Family Liaison Officers from Northumbria Police, we truly are grateful.

"We would also like to thank the Red Cross, all those involved in the sponsored ride to Brockbushes Farm, everyone who turned up at the Angel of the North to release balloons in memory of Philip, and everybody local for everything they have done."