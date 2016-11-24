'Jailbait-lover' loses bid for lighter sentence over 'sick' child porn and animal pictures

A pervert who was jailed after he was caught with photos of children doctored to become pornographic must serve his sentence, appeal judges ruled.

Carl Paul Hutchinson, 30, of Greatham, near Hartlepool, was caged for a total of five years for 10 offences relating to internet pornography.

Among them were innocent snaps of young children, which had been altered to become highly offensive child porn.

Hutchinson, who called himself a "real perv" online, confessed that his actions were down to "sick fantasies".

He admitted the offences and was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in May.

Today, he appealed, but three senior judges in London said the five-year term he received was deserved for his shocking crimes.

Lord Justice McCombe, sitting at London's Court of Appeal, said the sentence was "not manifestly excessive".

The court heard Hutchinson came to police attention after a tip-off that he was using Twitter to advertise the exchange of sick images.

Investigations revealed he had been advertising for the trading of indecent images on the social media website, describing himself as a "lover of jailbait".

His home was searched in January 2015 and electronic storage devices carted away by police.

It resulted in the discovery of hundreds of illegal images and videos of child porn, including the doctored photos.

Hutchinson had sent the innocent pictures to an email address, from which they were returned, having been changed to include pornography.

He also had four extreme images depicting sex between humans and animals.

Lord Justice McCombe said parents of victims had been horrified, but that one had taken a "charitable" attitude towards him.

She had expressed pity for Hutchinson and a desire that he gets the help "he obviously needs".

However, the Teesside judge, Judge Shaun Morris, said he had been "shocked" at Hutchinson's offending.

Lawyers for the pervert today argued that his five-year term was too tough.

But the appeal judge, sitting with Judge Anne Molyneux and Mr Justice Singh, said the sentence was appropriate and dismissed the appeal.